Mathura prepares for grand Akshay Tritiya celebrations amid tight security

Mathura (UP): Extensive arrangements have been made across Brajbhumi's temples for the smooth conduct of the Akshay Tritiya festival on April 30 amid tight security and a detailed traffic plan, officials here said on Monday.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, "Without compromising security, every effort will be made to facilitate easy darshan for devotees." He also added that Nagar Nigam officials have been instructed to ensure a constant water supply and fans are installed to provide relief from the heat.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has also been directed to ensure round-the-clock medical facilities, including ambulance availability, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar stated that the area has been divided into three zones and nine sectors, with adequate police arrangements in place.

He also noted that a detailed traffic plan has been devised to ensure smooth vehicle movement during the festival.

Gyanendra Kishor Goswami, the priest of Bankey Bihari Temple, explained, "Devotees pay obeisance to the lotus feet of Bihari Ji Maharaj in the morning and have Sarwang Darshans in the evening, a rare occasion available once a year." He highlighted the special rituals for the day, including the application of sandalwood paste and offering 'Sattu' prashad to the deity to protect him from the heat.

"Bankey Bihari Maharaj wears a Peetambari (yellow-coloured dhoti) and Payal (anklets) on this day, a tradition started by Swami Haridas," he added.

The priest also mentioned that darshan of the lotus feet of the deity on Akshay Tritiya is considered equivalent to visiting the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, which reopens today after the winter closure.

In Vrindavan's Radha Raman Temple, the day marks the start of a tradition where the deity is given a new floral abode daily. Dinesh Chandra Goswami, the temple priest, noted that this practice cools the deity as the sanctum is kept cool. The deity's attire, including Dhoti, Bagalbandi, crown, and flute, will be made of sandalwood, and the "Bhog" will include cooling fruits like muskmelon and cucumber. The preparation of sandalwood paste for this event began 15 days ago.

The temple also observes Jhaki darshan, where the curtain is drawn and opened frequently to protect the deity from evil eyes.

Bhagwatacharya Keshav Acharya explained the significance of Akshay Tritiya, stating, "According to Hindu mythology, Treta Yug began on this day. It is a day of giving up, and blessings received on this day continuously increase." In Goverdhan, performing circumambulation of the hillock is believed to open the gates of salvation.

Pawan Kaushik, the priest of Daanghati Temple, emphasized the importance of this ritual, while also mentioning the auspicious nature of paying obeisance during the "Mangala Aarti," when sandalwood paste, mixed with Ganges and Yamuna river water, perfume, camphor, and saffron, is applied to the deity.

Similar rituals will be observed in all seven ancient Krishna temples of Vrindavan, making Akshay Tritiya a day of spiritual significance across Brajbhumi.