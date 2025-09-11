Mathura: Rape accused tries to flee custody, injured in police firing

Mathura (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A rape accused was on Thursday injured in police firing after he tried to escape custody by snatching a service pistol from a sub-inspector in Mathura's Jamunapar area, officials said.

Dinesh (27), a resident of Gosna, allegedly raped a woman passenger in his auto earlier in the day, they said.

Following a call on emergency response number, he was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Additional SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

While being taken to recover the auto used in the crime, Dinesh snatched a pistol from a sub-inspector and opened fire on police personnel, he said.

He was injured when police retaliated, and was admitted to the district hospital, Singh said.

A fresh case has been registered against him for snatching the weapon and firing at the police under the BNS and Arms Act, officials added.