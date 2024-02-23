Mathura Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC to hear matter on Feb 29

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Friday fixed February 29 for further hearing on a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.

The Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee has challenged the maintainability of the petition filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at the Katra Keshav Dev temple, which claims that the mosque has been built on a 13.37-acre land of the temple and seeks its removal.

After hearing the matter on Friday, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed February 29 as the next date of hearing.

In May last year, the high court transferred to itself all 15 cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute.

On January 17, the court had given time to the Hindu side to file its reply on the application of the Muslim side.