Mathura shootout case: Court convicts nine, seven get life term

Mathura (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A local court here sentenced seven people to life imprisonment for their involvement in a double murder case that occurred in 2017, while two others received 10 years in jail and fines.

The case, which had drawn significant public attention, involved a group of armed men who stormed a jewellery shop in Mathura in May of 2017 and opened fire, killing two people and injuring three others.

The accused were found guilty of charges including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. The court rejected their defence arguments for leniency, citing the severity of the crimes.

Government Counsel Chandra Bhan Singh said, "The court of Additional Sessions Judge Brahmtej Chaturvedi sentenced Rakesh, Niraj Chaturvedi, Kamesh, Vishnu Soni, Saurabh, Mahesh Yadav and Harsh Vardhan to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each after convicting.

"Two other convicts, Aditya Kumar and Lakhan Mohar, along with Rakesh, Niraj Chaturvedi, Kamesh, Vishnu Soni, Saurabh, Mahesh Yadav were sentenced 10 years imprisonment for dishonestly receiving or retaining property stolen during a dacoity (IPC 412) and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each them for dacoity with murder (396 IPC)," Singh said.

The sentences, which include fines and additional jail time in case of non-payment, will run concurrently. A minor accused in the case has been referred to a juvenile court, while another, Rupesh, died during the trial, Singh added. PTI COR CDN HIG