Mathura: Social worker on hunger strike against 'corruption' since Feb dies

Mathura, Jun 13 (PTI) A 66-year-old social worker on hunger strike for the last four months in protest against alleged corruption in rural development works here has died at the district hospital, officials said on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mant, Adesh Kumar, said Devki Nand Sharma had earlier lodged complaints with the rural development department alleging corruption in the construction of toilets and MGNREGA work in the district.

Sharma was part of an inquiry team that probed the complaints of corruption but he disagreed with the report and sat on a fasting protest outside a temple near his residence on February 12, Kumar said.

"At my repeated request, on June 10, he agreed to end his dharna. However, after consulting fellow villagers, he reversed his decision," Kumar said.

He said that in a last ditch effort to persuade Sharma to end his fast, he ordered a legal action, a notice for which was pasted outside his home.

Sharma's family informed officials about his failing health, following which the social worker was taken to a community health centre and later moved to the district hospital. He died at the district hospital.

The SDM said he met Sharma on Monday and requested him to end his fast since officials higher above had been informed about the matter.

"Sharma, however, insisted on a written assurance from me about the fresh probe but it is not in my authority to make such a pledge," the SDM said.

However, Sharma's brother Brajendra alleged that no efforts were made by the administration to make him end his fast.

He said his brother had been taking only water, sometimes mixed with glucose, and no grain or fruit. PTI COR SNS VN VN