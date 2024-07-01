Mathura tank collapse: 3 officials of UP Jal Nigam suspended, probe panel formed

Mathura/Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) A day after an overhead water tank collapsed in Mathura killing two persons, three officials of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) were suspended on Monday in connection with the incident.

Besides, a high-level investigation committee has been formed to probe the incident, the UP government said in a statement.

Two women died and 11 people were injured after being buried under the debris of the tank that collapsed in the densely populated Krishna Vihar area on Sunday.

According to the statement, Assistant Engineer Lalit Mohan, Junior Engineer Birendra Pal, and Ravindra Pratap Singh have been suspended.

Also, disciplinary investigation has been initiated against the then assistant engineer Divyanshu Kumar Singh, the statement said.

The UP Jal Nigam (Urban) has filed FIR against three firms (M/s SM Construction, M/s Banwari, and M/s Trilok Singh Rawat) and several employees at Kotwali police station in Mathura under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, the statement said.

The inquiry committee chaired by the chief engineer of Ghaziabad region, UP Jal Nigam (Urban), has been formed to investigate technical deficiencies related to the case.

The committee will seek assistance from esteemed institutions such as IIT Delhi or IIT Kanpur to conduct a thorough investigation and produce a detailed report, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Mathura district administration has formed a four-member committee to probe into the collapse of the water tank and directed it to submit its report within a week.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh formed the committee which will be headed by the additional district magistrate (judicial) and include as members executive engineers of the Jal Nigam, the public works department, and the Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, according to an official statement.

After the panel submits its report, the DM will send his recommendations to the government for further action against the guilty.

The DM said the construction of the tank was completed in 2021 by the Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project. He also said that compensation will be provided to the victims' families and a survey of damages to nearby houses will be conducted. PTI COR ABN NAV KVK KVK