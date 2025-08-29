Mathura temple gears up for Radha Ashtami festival

Mathura (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) The Shri Radha Rani Temple here is preparing for a two-day Radha Ashtami festival starting on August 30.

Over 1.5 million devotees are expected to visit the temple on the occasion, according to an official.

The festivities will begin on Saturday evening, with the Goswami community from Nandgaon and Barsana performing 'Badhaai Gaan' at the temple.

"After the temple closes, 'Bhajan' and 'Badhaai Gaan' are performed at different places in Barsana for the whole night by devotees and saints," said temple official Susheel Goswami.

The main event, the Mahaabhishek, will be held at 4 am on August 31, during which the deity will be bathed with two quintals of cow's milk, 11 kilograms of ghee, curd, and other sacred ingredients.

Previously, the Mool Shanti ritual was performed using water from 27 wells and soil from 27 holy places, Goswami said.

Following the Mahaabhishek, the Goswami community will celebrate Vrishbhanotsav, where toys, clothes and money are thrown from the sanctum sanctorum as prasad for devotees.

A unique ritual called Chappan Bhog is also offered to Radha Rani in the evening. PTI COR CDN ANM RUK ANM RUK