Mathura temple-mosque dispute was settled decades ago, says Owaisi

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the Mathura temple-mosque dispute was settled decades ago by mutual consent between Masjid committee and the shrine’s trust.

His statement was made in response to the Allahabad High Court's decision to allow a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which is yet another important event in the dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The court agreed to the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque, which the petitioners claim has signs to suggest that it was once a Hindu temple.

Reacting to the Allahabad HC order, Owaisi in a post on X (formerly twitter) without naming anyone said, “A new group has been raking up these disputes. Whether it is Kashi, Mathura or Lucknow’s Tiley Wali Masjid, it’s the same group.” “The Places of Worship Act is still the law in force. But this group has made a mockery of the law and the judicial process. The SC was supposed to hear this matter on January 9, so what was the hurry that a survey had to be ordered?” the Hyderabad MP asked.

The order on the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah issue is the second temple-mosque dispute in which the high court has given its nod to a survey over the past months.

“Please don’t preach ‘give and take’ when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims. But the law does not matter anymore. Robbing Muslims of their dignity is the only goal now,” Owaisi added.

On November 16, Justice Jain had reserved the order on the Hindu side’s petition seeking a survey of the Shahi Idgah premises.

The petition was filed on behalf of the deity Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and seven others through advocates.

It claimed that Lord Krishna's birthplace lies beneath the mosque. PTI VVK GDK ROH