Mathura train derailment: All three impacted rail lines fixed, normal traffic resumes

Mathura (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Normal rail traffic between Delhi and Mathura resumed on Friday following the restoration of three tracks two days after a good train derailed in the area, officials said.

The Mathura-Palwal section has four railway lines of which traffic on three was disrupted due to the derailment of 25 wagons of the goods train on Wednesday between Vrindavan and Ajhai stations, they said.

"Traffic on the third line was restored at 10.30 pm on Thursday, while the other two lines were fixed on Friday afternoon and normal traffic was restored on the routes," Prashasti Srivastava, said the divisional commercial manager and public relations officers of Agra in North Central Railway.

"The railways had to either cancel some trains or the route of dozens of trains was diverted," she said earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, a six-member committee has been formed to probe the cause of the derailment, chief PRO of North Central Railway (Prayagraj) Shashikant Tripathi said.

When asked about any suspected sabotage or terrorism link in the case, the official said things could be ascertained only after the probe is completed.

The derailment had impacted the services of around 30 trains on the route. Nearly 500 workers were deployed to clear the tracks, according to officials.

Divisional Railway Manager, Agra Division, Tej Prakash Agarwal told reporters on Wednesday that traffic on three railway lines was interrupted due to the derailment.

"Twenty-five wagons of the train taking coal to Suratgarh power plant (in Rajasthan) derailed after the Vrindavan yard," Agarwal said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

While the exact cause of the derailment remains undetermined, officials are not ruling out any possibilities, including sabotage, General Manager of North Central Railway Upendra Chandra Joshi had said. PTI COR NAV KIS NSD NSD