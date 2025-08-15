Mathura turns into fortress for Janmashtami, vehicles' entry banned in city

Mathura (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Mathura on Friday transformed into a virtual fortress on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, with thousands of police personnel deployed across the city to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees.

District authorities divided the city in four zones and 18 sectors, deploying more than 5,000 police officers and personnel. With the three-day Krishna Mahotsav underway, the entry of all heavy vehicles into the city has been banned. In addition, due to heavy footfall on routes leading to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, the movement of vehicles has also been restricted, officials said.

Social media activity is under strict watch, and the inner area of the Janmasthan temple has been designated a red zone with extra police presence. The yellow and green zones around it are manned by plain-clothed personnel, including women officers. Barricades have been set up at multiple points, where police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams are screening visitors to prevent the entry of unwanted elements, they said.

Entry to the temple is now through the northern gate (Govind Nagar side), while the main gate is being used for exit. Mobile phones, key rings, wristwatches, and any electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside.

Devotees have been advised not to carry items like shoes, bags, matches, lighters or umbrellas to the temple, and to leave them safely at their accommodation to avoid difficulties during the exit, which will be from a different point.

To assist pilgrims, police have launched a website brajdham.co.in to provide information on temples, routes, restrictions and other guidelines.

The Krishna Mahotsav 2025 began in the morning with a grand procession from the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, featuring 300-400 folk artistes performing along the route. The procession started from the main gate, passed through Deeg Gate, Roopam Cinema Tiraha, Govind Nagar police station, Mahavidya Colony, and Potra Kund, before returning to the main gate.

Railways have extended services and added temporary halts to accommodate the influx of devotees arriving from Delhi, Bhopal and other cities.

Several trains will run to Mathura until August 18. Additional temporary halts have been provided at Bhuteshwar station for multiple long-distance trains, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar, Korba-Amritsar, Puri-Yoganagari Rishikesh and Agra Cantt-New Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has also increased buses frequency between Mathura and Agra to meet the surge in passenger demand.