Mathura veterinary university adjudged India's best in animal science category

Mathura, Jul 8 (PTI) A Mathura-based veterinary university was recognised as the best performing institute in the country for research in animal science, its vice chancellor said on Monday.

EduRank, a renowned independent organisation that analyses research in colleges and universities, ranked UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Gau Anusandhan Sansthan (DUVASU) as the best in India in the “Animal Science" category.

EDURank independently evaluates research work of 14,131 universities and research institutes falling under 183 countries, said DUVASU vice chancellor Prof AK Srivastava.

“DUVASU has received first place in India, 16th place in Asia and 143rd place in the world. For this coveted position, credit goes to the teachers, officers, employees and students of the university," he said.

EDURank evaluates research work and also assesses publication of research papers, he said.

Mathura MP Hema Malini congratulated Srivastava for the university's achievement.

“Brijvasis and I personally feel elated the way the university has excelled and has got first place in India. I expect that under your stewardship, the university will attain glorious heights in future also," she said. PTI COR SKY SKY