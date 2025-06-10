Mathura-Vrindavan local body approves corridor around Thakur Banke Bihari temple

Mathura (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) The Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation has passed a proposal amid heated protests from the opposition to construct a corridor around the historic Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan in line with the state government's vision.

The proposal was approved during a meeting of the municipal body held at a private hotel near Masani Tiraha on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Vinod Agarwal and attended by Municipal Commissioner Jagpravesh and corporators from all wards.

Defending the proposal, Mayor Agarwal said the number of devotees visiting the temple was increasing every year, and the corridor project, in accordance with a Supreme Court directive, was essential to manage the growing crowds.

"The situation has reached a point where even local devotees struggle to get a glimpse of the deity due to the overwhelming rush. The corridor is a necessary step to ensure safety and accessibility (of the temple)," he said.

The mayor's remarks drew slogans of "Banke Bihari Lal ki jai" from the BJP and allied corporators, who backed the proposal.

However, opposition members, particularly Congress corporator Ghanshyam Chaudhary from the Banke Bihari temple ward, opposed the plan, claiming that it would destroy Vrindavan's ancient alleys and cultural identity while affecting hundreds of local residents.

Addressing concerns raised by the temple's 'sevayats' (priests), the mayor assured that no harm would come to their homes and livelihoods.

"The government will ensure proper rehabilitation for all affected persons, and the corridor will be built in line with the demands of the Goswami community," he said, adding that the final blueprint would be developed only after taking all stakeholders — residents, priests and local traders — into confidence.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas president Dinesh Sharma wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the construction of a similar corridor over 13.37 acres around the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

Sharma claimed to have written the letter with his blood — a practice, he says, he has used in the past while writing to the chief minister on other issues.

While the administration is pushing forward with efforts to clear all hurdles to the Banke Bihari corridor, the project continues to face stiff resistance from temple sevayats.

On Monday, a meeting was held at Radha Vallabh temple, where priests from other temples extended their full support to the Banke Bihari sevayats.

Speaking at the gathering, Tilkayit Mohit Maral Goswami of the Radha Vallabh temple said, "Do not turn 'Kunj Bihari' into 'Corridor Bihari'." The sevayats resolved to stand united against the government's decision. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS