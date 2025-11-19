Mathura woman, son attempt suicide in Lucknow over land dispute

Mathura (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A woman from Mathura and her son allegedly attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance near Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Lucknow Police immediately informed their counterparts in Mathura and rushed the duo -- Munesh Singh (57) and her son Baljeet Singh (38) -- to a hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition, Senior Superintendent of Police (Mathura) Shlok Kumar said.

The woman alleged that she resorted to the extreme step after failing to gain possession of a plot she had purchased two years ago from the KRS Group, he said.

She accused the group’s owners and three to four other individuals of withholding the land, Kumar said.

However, the accused parties claimed that the woman had been living rent-free in one of their houses and had been asked to vacate it, the SSP added.

Kumar said a review of previous records showed that the woman had previously submitted a complaint in connection with a separate dispute with a neighbouring shopkeeper.

Police had intervened at the time and resolved the matter to her satisfaction, he said.

A thorough investigation is underway, and the ASP (rural) and other senior officers have been sent to the spot, Kumar added.

All relevant documents are being examined, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings. The SSP said the police would ensure justice and proceed against anyone found guilty. PTI COR ABN NB