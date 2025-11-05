Mathura's Brij Raj Utsav showcases vibrant cultural tapestry with music, dance and devotion

Mathura (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) The ongoing Brij Raj Utsav on Tuesday transformed Mathura into a hub of music, dance and devotion, celebrating the city's deep-rooted spiritual and cultural traditions through a series of performances, exhibitions and craft showcases.

The 11-day event, which began on October 26, has drawn large crowds for its blend of classical art, devotional themes and Brij's local heritage.

On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini presented her dance drama Yashoda Krishna, depicting the divine bond between mother Yashoda and child Krishna. The local MP's performance portrayed the beloved tales of Lord Krishna's childhood -- from being carried through the storm by Vasudev to slaying demons Putana and Trinavarta and lifting the Govardhan hill to protect the people of Vrindavan.

"The bond between Yashoda and Krishna reflects the purest form of love -- that of a mother who knows no divinity, only affection. She plays with him, protects him and even scolds him, just like any mother would," Hema Malini said after her performance.

Renowned artistes such as BR Chopra's Mahabharat-fame Puneet Issar, Padma Shri awardee Manoj Joshi, classical dancers Rama Vaidyanathan and Yasmin Singh, singers Suresh Wadkar, Kanhaiya Mittal and Abhilipsa Panda, Mismi Vasu and Swapril Raste have already taken the stage with a range of musical and theatrical presentations.

Earlier in the day, Malini also visited the festival stalls displaying local handicrafts, herbal products and traditional textiles, praising the artisans for keeping Brij's rich craft traditions alive. The festival will conclude on Wednesday with a Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan (national poetry conclave). PTI COR KIS SKY SKY