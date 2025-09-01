'Matru shakti' will lose patience if women are insulted, Sumitra Mahajan tells Cong leaders

Indore, Sep 1 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Monday warned Congress leaders against making objectionable comments about women and asserted a mother may even spank a child who refuses to learn from mistakes despite repeated advice.

Addressing a protest organised by the BJP's women's wing outside the Congress office here, Mahajan said if the honour of women is repeatedly hurt, "Matru Shakti" (mother power) could lose patience and it would then be difficult to control the situation.

She slammed Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother made recently during the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. She also referred to alleged remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Congres chief Jitu Patwari.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated. Insulting women will not be tolerated. If our brother is abused in the name of his mother, we will not tolerate it," Mahajan said.

"Congress leaders must learn clean politics from the BJP. A child who refuses to learn from mistakes has to be corrected, admonished and punished. If he still does not listen, then the mother may even raise her hand to bring him in line," she added.

"If women's honour is repeatedly hurt, "Matr Shakti" (mother power) could lose patience and it would then be difficult to control the situation. We know how to bring reform, whether in society or in the language of leader. Now we will have to teach and show this to you (Congress leaders)," she said while making a slap gesture.

Improve your language, otherwise we will make you improve it, Mahajan said slamming the Congress.

Mahajan, who was Indore MP from 1989 to 2019, said a strong opposition was necessary in a democracy, but it should not use undignified language or insult women.

She also alleged that Patwari had called women of the state "alcoholics." Targeting Gandhi over his allegations of "vote theft", Mahajan said ballot boxes were looted openly and bogus voting was rampant during Congress rule. PTI HWP LAL BNM