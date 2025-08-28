Matsya Shakthi project for empowering minority fisher families launched in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs George Kurian launched the ‘Matsya Shakthi’ project aimed to empower the minority fishermen community in the district on Thursday.

Highlighting the scope of the project, Kurian said that Mastya Shakthi project would benefit 700 fisher families in the district, which has one of the largest populations of minority fisherfolk.

The project is being carried out by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) at its regional center in Vizhinjam, stated a press release.

The project, implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme, aims to provide skill development and vocational training to both men and women from minority fisher families, CMFRI said.

According to CMFRI officials, the one-year programme will be executed in several phases, focusing on various aspects of the fisheries sector and CMFRI will provide a hands-on learning environment for participants.

Training will cover advanced techniques such as cage fish farming, artificial breeding for seed production, pearl and edible oyster farming, and seaweed cultivation, CMFRI officials said.

Kurian said that those who complete the training will also receive support to establish their own entrepreneurial initiatives and startups in diversified areas of the fisheries sector, thereby improving their overall quality of life.

“This training will enable participants to become entrepreneurs, government project beneficiaries, and even consultants in the fisheries sector”, he said According to Kurian, the central government focuses on improving their employment prospects and ensuring better wages with the project. The primary objective of the programme is to bring modern technology to these communities, ultimately helping them achieve better living standards, the minister added As part of the programme, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Minority Affairs and CMFRI for the successful implementation of the initiative.

The programme is divided into three types of courses, with one specifically designed for women. This exclusive course will focus on leadership and entrepreneurship to empower women, said CMFRI officials.

Dr Grinson George, Director of CMFRI, Ankur Yadav, Deputy Secretary from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr S Kannappan, Senior Executive Director of National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Dr Santhosh B, Head of CMFRI’s Vizhinjam Regional Centre and Dr Surya S, Senior Scientist spoke on the occasion. PTI TBA HMP ROH