Matter of days before Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail: Manish Sisodia at 'padyatra'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said he is ready to spend his next "17 births" in jail if that is the price that must be paid for good education of children, and asserted it is a matter of a few days before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also walks out of jail.

Sisodia, who held a padyatra (march) in Mangolpuri here, accused the BJP of slapping false cases against AAP leaders and MLAs.

"They sent me, Sanjay Singh to jail and then they sent Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a fake case. They thought that they won't allow us to come out of jail before Delhi elections. They wanted to come first in race without competing but they forgot that there is a Constitution, a Supreme Court which ensured the victory of truth," he added.

Sisodia walked out of jail earlier this month, 17 months after being arrested in connection with the excise policy case.

"I spent 17 months in the jail. I was sleeping on the floor under a fan when the temperature outside was 52 degrees Celsius. I am ready to stay in jail for 17 births to repair government schools in Delhi and good schools for every child of the country. I am not afraid of their jails," he said.

Asserting that he did not commit any wrong and that's why he was not scared, Sisodia praised AAP workers for staying united in the face of adversities.

"After the formation of the party, we faced many difficulties. But it is a matter of 8-10 days before Kejriwal is also out. All of you have to welcome him with enthusiasm," he said.

Earlier, Sisodia, in a post on X, claimed that BJP is "very scared" of the "immense love and support" his 'padyatras' have been receiving from the people of Delhi.

"There is a padyatra in Mangolpuri today. The BJP has made its entire district team stand on the road carrying black flags. BJP people, bring black flags, we are coming with love in our hearts. We will embrace you with love," he said on X in Hindi before the commencement of the padyatra.