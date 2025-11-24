Matter of pride for all Haryanvis: CM Nayab Saini after Justice Surya Kant takes oath as CJI

Hisar, Nov 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said Justice Surya Kant taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India was a matter of pride for all Haryanvis.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Justice Kant was the first from Haryana to become the CJI, which was a "historic and proud moment for every Haryanvi".

The chief minister, in an X post in Hindi, said, Justice Kant gained early education in Petwar village of Hisar, and his becoming the CJI was a matter of pride for all residents of the state.

Surjewala took to X to say, "A historic and proud moment for every Haryanvi; Justice Surya Kant becoming the first Chief Justice of India from Haryana is not just a personal milestone, but a tribute to his humility, perseverance, and dedication." "Hailing from a small village in Hisar, his rise to the top reflects unfathomable power of courage, belief and hard work," the Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister. "He is admired across the Bar for his patience and extraordinary memory, and respected on the Bench for his experience, balance, and ability to carry everyone along." "May his tenure shine as a model of fairness and justice for all," he added.

Meanwhile, Justice Surya Kant met with lawyers from Hisar and Hansi after the swearing-in ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

According to the Hisar Bar Association, the meeting was held at the Supreme Court complex, with senior advocates from the Hisar and Hansi Bars extending their best wishes to the CJI.

In a statement, the Hisar Bar Association said CJI Justice Surya Kant expressed his pleasure over meeting lawyers from his home district of Hisar.

Representatives of the Hisar and Hansi Bar Associations described Justice Surya Kant becoming the CJI as a matter of pride for Haryana, especially Hisar.

On Monday morning, a delegation of senior and young advocates from Hisar and Hansi arrived in Delhi to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Surya Kant as the new Chief Justice of India.

Hisar Bar office-bearers, including its President Sandeep Boora, Secretary Sameer Bhatia, vice-president Vikas Poonia, joint secretary Advocate Sunil Bhardwaj, said the occasion was emotional, inspiring, and a proud one for every advocate as Justice Surya Kant began his legal career in the Hisar court.