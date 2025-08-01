Matter of pride for Haryana: CM on national award for Manish Saini's 'Giddh - The Scavenger'

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said it is a matter of pride that Haryana resident Manish Saini's "Giddh - The Scavenger" has won the National Award for Best Short Film.

The film won the award in the Non-Feature Film category.

"The son of Haryana has created history! It is a matter of pride for the entire state that the short film Giddh - The Scavenger, directed by Mr Manish Saini, a resident of Ateli in Haryana, has won the best short film award at the 71st National Film Awards," the chief minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

"This is his third national award, which is a testament to his creative talent and dedication," he said, praising the filmmaker.

"I pray that he continues to make Haryana's name shine across the country and the world through his art," the chief minister said. PTI SUN DIV DIV