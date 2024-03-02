Matter of pride for UP: Adityanath on PM Modi contesting LS polls from Varanasi

Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness on Saturday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi being nominated by the BJP as its Lok Sabha poll candidate from Varanasi for a third consecutive time and congratulated him on behalf of the people of the state.

Advertisment

In a statement, Adityanath said the prime minister contesting the general election, likely to be held in April-May, from Varanasi is a matter of pride for the entire state, including Kashi.

"Hearty congratulations to all the candidates announced by BJP today for Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections! The people of the country have unwavering faith in the 'National Policy' dedicated to good governance, prosperity and development of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Victory of all of you is assured. Good luck!" he said in a post on X.

In the post on the microblogging platform, Adityanath also shared the list of the 51 Lok Sabha poll candidates named by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Uttar Pradesh. PTI SAB RC