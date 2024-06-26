Matter of pride: Rajasthan governor, CM congratulate Birla on being elected LS speaker

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Om Birla on being elected the Lok Sabha speaker for a second consecutive term on Wednesday and said it was a matter of pride for the state.

Three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan and NDA nominee Birla was elected as Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice vote, capping intense debate on the issue with the opposition in a rare move proposing its own candidate.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhawan, Mishra said that it is a matter of pride for Rajasthan that one of its MPs will hold the post of the Lok Sabha speaker for a second consecutive time in the country's "biggest constitutional assembly".

Democracy will be strengthened under Birla's guidance, the governor said.

In a post on X, Sharma said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Om Birla, MP from Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency on being re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker in the 18th Lok Sabha." "I have full faith that with your experience, hard work and dedication towards public interest, the glory of the House will increase gradually and a new chapter of parliamentary decorum will be created, which will increase the prestige of Rajasthan and strengthen the democratic values of India," he said.

State BJP president and Chittorgarh MP C P Joshi also congratulated Birla.

Birla's second term is only the fifth time that a speaker will serve beyond the tenure of one Lok Sabha. PTI AG DIV DIV