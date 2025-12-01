Mau DM rejects SP MP Rajeev Rai's allegations of large-scale voter deletions during SIR

Mau (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Mau District Magistrate Praveen Mishra has rejected allegations levelled by Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev in a complaint to the Election Commission that a large number of voters’ names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in his Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Mishra termed the allegations as "baseless" and said the complaint was not supported by facts.

He asserted that the SIR process was progressing smoothly. The DM said that several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had already completed their work, and the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms was underway.

After the draft electoral roll is published, claims and objections will be invited and duly disposed of, he added.

Mishra said that in view of the possibility of a by-election for the 356-Mau Assembly seat in September 2025, eligible voters were added and ineligible names removed earlier, and the details were shared with political parties in October.

He stressed that the exercise was entirely separate from the ongoing SIR, and no voter’s name had been removed under the current revision process.

SP MP Rai had written a letter to the Election Commission claiming that a large number of voters' names were removed during the SIR of the electoral rolls in his parliamentary constituency.