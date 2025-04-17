'Maundy Thursday' observed in Ranchi with religious fervour

Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) ‘Maundy Thursday’, also known as Holy Thursday, was observed in Ranchi with traditional fervour on the eve of ‘Good Friday’.

Archbishop Vincent Aind led the ‘Maundy Thursday’ Mass at the Roman Catholic Church here.

The day marks the beginning of the three-day Easter celebrations for Christians.

A large number of people from the community, dressed in traditional attire, attended the Mass and offered prayers.

“The word ‘Maundy’ means order and the order is to love and serve each other,” said Theodore Mascarenhas, the Bishop of Daltonganj. PTI SAN RBT