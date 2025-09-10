Mauritean PM Ramgoolam arrives in Varanasi, to hold talks with Modi on Thursday

Varanasi (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport on Wednesday evening, kicking off a three-day visit to the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host him for bilateral discussions on Thursday.

Ramgoolam was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

The tour is part of a state visit to India by the Mauritian prime minister from September 9 to 16.

According to his itinerary, Ramgoolam is scheduled to attend the Ganga "aarti" on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning, before his departure.

A grand welcome was organised for the visiting dignitary, with people and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers lining the route from the airport to Hotel Taj.

MLC Dharmendra Singh said cultural performances, including folk dances, were organised at six different welcome points.

According to BJP Mahanagar president Pradeep Agrahari, the party workers welcomed Ramgoolam with rose petals, bands, drum beats and conch sounds, while students and officials held the flags of both nations. PTI COR CDN RC