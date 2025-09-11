Mauritian PM attends Ganga aarti in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam attended the famous Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat here on Thursday evening.

The visiting dignitary, accompanied by his wife and team, also experienced a river cruise on the Ganga, taking in the illuminated crescent-shaped ghats of the ancient city.

The aarti, conducted by seven priests, was performed on the terrace of the Ganga Seva Nidhi premises due to the rising water level in the river, its president Sushant Mishra said.

According to an official statement, Governor Anandiben Patel and Cabinet minister Suresh Khanna welcomed Ramgoolam with an 'angavastram' before he joined the aarti rituals.

A cultural programme was organised at Ravidas Ghat, followed by a special feast where the Mauritian delegation savoured traditional Banarasi delicacies.

Welcoming the Mauritian leader on board the Alaknanda Cruise Line, its director Vikas Malviya presented him with an 'angavastram' and a symbolic pair of Lord Ram's wooden sandals.

The delegation also saw folk performances and was briefed on the cultural, religious and historical significance of the riverfront. PTI COR ABN ZMN