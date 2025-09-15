Mauritian PM winds up four-day visit to Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 15 (PTI) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam wound up his four-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting him at the Jolly Grant airport here.

In a social media post after meeting Ramgoolam, the chief minister said, "The visit by the Mauritian prime minister is bound to further deepen and strengthen the cultural ties between India and Mauritius." "The flag of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flying high all over the world," Dhami added.

The chief minister also offered the Mauritius prime minister the 'prasad' of Chardham and gifted him products of Uttarakhand's umbrella brand 'House of Himalayas' as a souvenir.

The Mauritian Prime Minister praised Uttarakhand's tradition of hospitality and thanked the Chief Minister.

Accompanied by his wife Veena Ramgoolam, the Mauritian Prime Minister came to Uttarakhand on September 12.