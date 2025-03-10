Mauritius key partner of India in Indian Ocean: PM Modi ahead of visit

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) As he embarks on a two-day trip to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the visit will open a "new and bright" chapter in the ties between the two nations.

Modi is visiting the island nation on March 11 and 12.

"Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture," Modi said in his departure statement.

"Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," he said.

The prime minister said the close and historical people-to-people connect between the two sides is a source of shared pride. "We have made significant strides in the past 10 years with people centric initiatives." "I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship," he added. PTI MPB KVK KVK