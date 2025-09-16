Mauritius occupies special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam here and said bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius is now expanding in new areas, including the space sector and digital technologies.

Welcoming Ramgoolam at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu said Mauritius occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'MAHASAGAR' vision and in our commitment to the Global South.

The President was happy to note that the partnership and cooperation between India and Mauritius has been growing steadily in every field, according to a statement issued by her office.

She said that this growth is reflected in the recent elevation of the relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

The President said that India is supporting the developmental priorities of the government of Mauritius and expressed confidence that the new special economic package will be able to meet the needs of the government and people of Mauritius.

Murmu said that the projects, including hospitals, roads, port development, defence procurement and joint surveillance, will enhance infrastructure and will have a positive impact on the lives of people in the coming years.

She said that bilateral cooperation is now also expanding in new areas, including digital technologies and the space sector.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed that the relations between the two countries are "unique, rooted in our shared history, language, culture, and values", the statement said.

The President expressed confidence that with the vast leadership experience of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, India-Mauritius long-standing bilateral ties will further strengthen in the times to come.

The meeting concluded Prime Minister Ramgoolam's state visit to India from September 9 to 16, during which he visited Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted his Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam at his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi last week, in reflection of rich cultural links between India and Mauritius.