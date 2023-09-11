Mauritius PM Jugnauth offers 'Pind Daan' in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Monday performed the "Pind Daan" of his father-in-law at the Dashashwamedh Ghat here.

Official sources said Jugnauth, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, performed the "Pind Daan", a Hindu ritual to offer prayers to the departed soul for its peace and salvation, at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and immersed the ashes at the Manikarnika Ghat amid tight security arrangements.

Three Brahmins performed the "Pind Daan" with Vedic chanting.

The Prime Minister of Mauritius visited Vishwanath Temple with his wife and also got his photo clicked in the corridor.

After the darshan and puja, Sunil Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, presented him a wooden model as a memento.

Earlier, Jugnauth landed at the Varanasi airport on Monday morning and his convoy reached Hotel Taj, where he was given a grand welcome with a cultural programme by the artistes of cultural groups.

He will leave for Delhi from Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Tuesday.

Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth had also visited Varanasi last year in April and in January 2019. His ancestors are said to be natives of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR SLM ABN CK