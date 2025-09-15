Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 15 (PTI) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam offered prayers at Tirupati temple on Monday, accompanied by his family, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said.

The Mauritius prime minister was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy and others.

"Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, had darshan (visit to deity) of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Monday evening along with his family and entourage," said the TTD release.

After offering prayers at the Dwajasthambam, the Mauritius PM had a darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Later, at Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedic scholars bestowed blessings on Ramgoolam, followed by the presentation of Tirtha Prasadams (sacred food) and a picture of Srivaru (deity) by the TTD Chairman and executive officer. PTI STH KH