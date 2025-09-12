Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Friday offered prayers at the Ram temple here.

On his arrival here, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

UP Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, who, along with Adityanath, welcomed Ramgoolam, said, "A large number of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar went to Mauritius during British rule and are in the mainstream there. They have kept the cultural identity of India alive there. We welcome the Prime Minister of Mauritius to Ayodhya."

Earlier in the day, he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Ramgoolam is currently on a state visit to India from September 9 to September 16.

He held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.