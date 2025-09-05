Mauritius PM Ramgoolam to visit India from Sep 9-16

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, will begin an eight-day visit to India from September 9 to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.

Ramgoolam will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further the 'enhanced strategic partnership' between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to 16," it said.

This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Ramgoolam to India in his present term.

Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event, according to the MEA.

Modi visited Mauritius in March.

The visit of Ramgoolam to India will advance the strong and enduring bonds between the two countries, the MEA said in a statement.

"India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties," it said.

"As India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds a special place in India's cision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and is a key partner in the Global South," it said.

Modi unveiled the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius. PTI MPB ZMN