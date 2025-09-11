Mauritius PM Ramgoolam to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will visit Ayodhya on Friday, officials said here.

After Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's visit last Friday, Ramgoolam will be the second head of state to visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome Ramgoolam with a traditional Mauritian red carpet reception, the officials said.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam will arrive at Ayodhya airport from Varanasi at 11 am, they said. He is scheduled to spend about one-and-a-half hours at the Ram temple.

He will oversee the temple construction work and receive updates on its progress.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam will depart for Dehradun at 12.30 pm, they said.