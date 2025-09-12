Mauritius PM visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple along with his wife on the third of his visit to Varanasi on Friday.

In a statement, the district administration said Ramgoolam and family visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers.

During the darshan pujan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna were present with him.

The Mauritius Prime Minister is currently on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

Ramgoolam, who arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday, was received by Governor Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

He also attended the famous Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday evening.

The visiting dignitary, accompanied by his wife and team, also experienced a river cruise on the Ganga, taking in the illuminated crescent-shaped ghats of the ancient city.

The Ganga Aarti, conducted by seven priests, was performed on the terrace of the Ganga Seva Nidhi premises due to the rising water level in the river, its president Sushant Mishra said.

The statement said Governor Patel and minister Suresh Khanna welcomed Ramgoolam with an 'angavastram' before he joined the Aarti rituals.