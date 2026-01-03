Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool arrives in Andhra for World Telugu Conference

Amaravati, Jan 3 (PTI) Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as part of his six-day tour of India, starting from January 3 to 8.

Gokhool, who is scheduled to participate in the World Telugu Conference in Guntur on Sunday, arrived at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada.

“Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool arrived at the Gannavaram Airport on Saturday evening in Krishna district, accompanied by family members,” said an official press release.

State Tourism Minister K Durgesh received him.

Following his arrival, Gokhool proceeded to Guntur in a convoy, the release added. PTI STH ROH