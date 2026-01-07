Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Jan 7 (PTI) Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

TTD officials received Gokhool and later took him for darshan (visit to deity).

“Gokhool had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and was received by TTD officials, who escorted him for darshan," an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) told PTI.

Following darshan, TTD officials presented him (Mauritius President) with silk clothes, the 'prasadams' and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS ROH