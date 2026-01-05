Mauritius President meets Andhra Pradesh CM in Amaravati

Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI) Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister here on Monday and deliberated on a range of issues.

The Mauritius President is on a six-day tour of India, starting from January to 3 to 8. He attended the World Telugu Conference held in Guntur on Sunday.

“Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu,” said an official press release.

Naidu explained the development initiatives taken up in the southern state and enquired about the welfare of the Telugu diaspora in the scenic Indian Ocean archipelago.

Further, Gokhool also visited a couple of temples. PTI STH ROH