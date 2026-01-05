Mauritius Prez offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Andhra

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 5 (PTI) Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Monday and offered prayers.

He was accorded a warm welcome by government officials and representatives of the temple body.

"Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited the Kanaka Durga temple today morning and offered prayers to the goddess," the temple body said in a press release.

Temple priests and Vedic scholars escorted Gokhool into the temple with a 'poornakumbha swagatham', a traditional ceremonial welcome.

After the darshan, Vedic scholars of the Devasthanam offered blessings to the president and his wife.

Later, officials presented him with a portrait of the goddess and 'prasadams' (food offered to devotees), the release added. PTI MS STH SSK