Mauritius Prez visits Padmavathi temple in Tirupati

Tirupati, Jan 6 (PTI) Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Tuesday visited the Padmavathi temple here and offered prayers, a TTD official said.

TTD officials received the president upon his arrival and accompanied him for darshan of the deity.

"President Dharambeer Gokhool had darshan of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru this evening," the official told PTI.

After the darshan, TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam presented sacred prasadams (offering) to the visiting dignitary, the official added.

Later, the president proceeded to Tirumala for darshan of Venkateswara Swamy.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the world’s richest Hindu shrine. PTI MS SSK