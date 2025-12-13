Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory reducing speed limits on major roads and expressways in the district to prevent accidents during foggy winter conditions.

According to the advisory, the revised speed limits will remain in force from December 15 to February 15, 2026. On the Yamuna Expressway, the maximum speed has been capped at 75 kmph for light motor vehicles and 60 kmph for heavy motor vehicles.

On the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, light motor vehicles will be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, while the limit for heavy motor vehicles has been reduced to 50 kmph.

The upper speed limit otherwise on the two crucial expressways is 100 km per hour for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles, according to officials.

The advisory further stated that on the Noida Elevated Road, the maximum permissible speed is 50 kmph for light motor vehicles and 40 kmph for heavy motor vehicles.

The traffic police have appealed to motorists to strictly adhere to the prescribed speed limits on these roads in the interest of road safety during the winter season.

Meanwhile, two separate accidents were reported on Saturday on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Dadri police station area due to dense fog.

Police said three vehicles collided at the Chakrasenpur flyover, while around a dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up at the Samadhipur flyover.

Local police teams rushed to the spots and cleared the damaged vehicles from the roadway, parking them at safe locations.

"There were no casualties in these accidents and traffic is flowing normally. Necessary legal action is being taken," a police spokesperson said.