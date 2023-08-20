Maximum temperature likely to settle at 37 Deg C in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisment

The department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. On Saturday, several parts of the city had witnessed rains.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was "satisfactory" with a reading of 100 at 10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.