Max temperature settles at 38.4 Deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level was 59 per cent at 5.30 pm, it said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degree Celsius, the department said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 78 in the "satisfactory" category at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS BM MSN ANB ANB