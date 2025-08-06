Maximum adulteration in 'paneer', 'desi ghee': Punjab health minister

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) The maximum adulteration has been found in 'paneer' and 'desi ghee', said Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday, while citing the result of samples collected and also advising people to buy these consumable products from known sources or make them at their homes.

Sharing details of the result of samples collected, the minister said out of 531 samples of 'paneer', 196 samples were found to be sub-standard and 59 were unsafe for consumption.

"There is maximum adulteration in paneer (cheese) and 'desi ghee' (clarified butter)," said Singh.

The sample results of unsafe paneer show that starch or some chemicals were used to make them, he said.

The minister said the health authorities regularly take action when they find sub-standard paneer and destroy it.

Regarding 'desi ghee', the minister said the health authorities took 222 samples and of which 20 were of sub-standard quality and 28 were unsafe for consumption.

There are some people who are involved in making adulterated items and it is a crime, he asserted.

Singh advised people to purchase 'paneer' and 'desi ghee' from known sources like Verka (the brand of cooperative milk federation Milkfed) or make these products at their homes from milk items.

The minister informed that in the last five years, around 145 people were convicted and sentenced to six months' imprisonment for making unsafe products, especially 'paneer' and 'desi ghee'.

He further said adulteration was also found in 'masalas' (spices) like 'haldi' (turmeric) and 'deghi mirch'.

He said that his department has been regularly conducting public awareness programmes in this regard. PTI CHS KSS KSS