Maximum temp in Rajasthan to be 2-3 degrees higher than normal in coming days: IMD

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Rajasthan is expected to be two to three degrees Celsius higher than normal during the coming week, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, the weather in the state remained mainly dry. During this period, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius in Barmer, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar).

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state during the coming week, the Met department said. PTI AG ARD ARD