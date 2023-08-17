Maximum temp likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Generally cloudy sky is expected during the day, according to a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 126.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 66 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.