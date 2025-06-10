Maximum temperature in city likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a warm Tuesday morning, with the weather department predicting heatwave conditions for the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to soar to around 44 degrees Celsius, with dust-raising winds likely to sweep the city.

The relative humidity stood at 39 per cent at 8:30 am.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 218, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SHB DV DV