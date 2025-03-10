Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to touch 33 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi will likely be 31 to 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the morning, Delhiites woke up to a partly cloudy sky, with the minimum temperature at 15.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted that the wind speed will be around 10 kmph in the afternoon before slowing down to below 8 kmph by evening and night.

The air quality was in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being at 194 at 1 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.