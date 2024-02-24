Maximum temperature in Delhi recorded a notch below normal at 24.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled three notches below normal at 8.7 degrees Celsius, it said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 per cent and 92 per cent, it added.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius and 9.0 degrees, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 186 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SZM