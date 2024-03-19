Maximum temperature recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

"There will be no major changes in the national capital's weather during the next few days. The temperature will gradually increase, both maximum and minimum, with clear skies," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, told PTI.

The major onset of summer in Delhi will be witnessed in April, he added.

On Tuesday, humidity levels in the national capital oscillated between 27 per cent and 69 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies for Wednesday with the maximum and the minimum temperatures expected to settle at 33 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index was recorded in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 219.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM BM NSM SZM