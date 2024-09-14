Maximum temperature settles six notches below normal in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded six notches below normal at 27.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature had settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below the average, the Met office said.

In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am, Delhi recorded 57 mm rainfall. Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent during the day.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 62 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SZM